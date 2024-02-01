Portishead's Beth Gibbons reveals title of debut solo album

Idles And Portishead Perform For War Child At The O2 Academy Bristol Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)

Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons has revealed the title of her debut solo album.

The upcoming record is called Lives Outgrown, which Gibbons says "reflects what's been going on with me internally."

"My 50's have brought forward a new yet older horizon," Gibbons writes in an Instagram post. "It has been a time of farewells to family, friends and even to who I was before, the lyrics mirroring my anxieties and sleepless nighttime ruminations, hence Lives Outgrown."

News of Lives Outgrown arrives over a decade after Gibbons first signed with Domino Records for a solo album in 2013. While a release date for the record has yet to be announced, Gibbons teases that "I am able to offer some new music very soon."

Portishead's most recent album is 2008's Third, and they performed live for the first time in seven years in 2022.

Outside of Portishead, Gibbons also released an album in 2002 in collaboration with Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb, as well as a symphony recording in 2019.

