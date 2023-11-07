Porno for Pyros announces new single, "Agua"

Porno for Pyros hasn't released any new music in 26 years, but that will change in just over a week's time.

The Perry Farrell-led outfit will drop a single called "Agua" on Thursday, November 16. In a Facebook post, PFP describes "Agua" as "an ode to the sea and all it's [sic] beautiful creatures."

You can presave "Agua" now.

"Agua" will be the first Porno for Pyros song since 1997's "Hard Charger," which followed the group's two albums, 1993's self-titled debut and 1996's God's Good Urge; the group broke up in 1998. PFP played a few one-off performances over the years before fully reuniting in 2022.

Said reunion was to include the first full Porno for Pyros tour in 25 years, though the outing's been postponed so that they can continue to work on new music.

