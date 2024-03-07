Politics life: Blur's Dave Rowntree selected as candidate for UK Parliament

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree is running for Parliament.

Rowntree has been selected as the U.K.'s Labour Party candidate for the Mid Sussex constituency. He previously served on the Norfolk County Council.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the @uklabour candidate for Mid Sussex!" Rowntree writes in an Instagram post. "Now the work begins."

Mid Sussex's incumbent member of Parliament is Conservative Mims Davies.

In addition to launching his campaign, Rowntree has a big music gig coming up. He and Blur are set to play Coachella in April.

