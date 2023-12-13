The Pogues announce "Fairytale of New York" charity vinyl single

Matt Kent/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

The Pogues are releasing a new "Fairytale of New York" vinyl single for charity in honor of late frontman Shane MacGowan.

The single features the original holiday classic on the A-side and an instrumental version of the song on the B-side. Preorders are open now.

Proceeds from the release will benefit Dublin Simon Community, which supports people experiencing homelessness in Ireland.

In a Facebook post announcing the single, The Pogues also share that they support the fan campaign to make "Fairytale of New York" the #1 single in the U.K. for Christmas.

MacGowan died on November 30 at age 65. In addition to a wealth of music, MacGowan reportedly left behind another gift for his friends and family: a prepaid five-figure bar tab.

According to The Independent, MacGowan paid a local pub 10,000 euros in advance to provide drinks to attendees of his funeral. The publication cites "one of infamously hard-boozing MacGowan's former drinking partners" for the info, who says that the act was "Shane's last request."

