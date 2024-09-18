Plain White T's release new "Hey There Delilah" remix

Plain White T's have released a new remix of their hit "Hey There Delilah" in collaboration with musician RJ Pasin.

"I love RJ Pasin's reimagining of 'Hey There Delilah,'" says frontman Tom Higgenson. "So much energy, and a totally different spin on the song. It's so cool."

Pasin adds, "My remix of 'Hey There Delilah' was a fun way to incorporate modern production and guitar composition into such a timeless classic."

Does the remix shine as bright as the original? You can listen to it for yourself now via digital outlets.

The original "Hey There Delilah" was released in 2006 and hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

"Hey There Delilah" was also in the headlines after a version of the song released by Toronto social media personality Snowd4y and crediting Drake was released in June. In a reaction video to the song, which is titled "Wah Gwan Delilah," Higgenson maintained that the Drake part is AI, as others had theorized.

The most recent Plain White T's album is their 2023 self-titled effort. They'll be on tour with The Used starting Saturday in Little Rock, Arkansas.

