Placebo announces Blu-ray/DVD release of '﻿This Search for Meaning' ﻿documentary

Placebo has announced the Blu-ray/DVD release for their documentary, This Search for Meaning.

The package is due out on Sept. 12. It also includes the "Pure Mourning" outfit's This Is What You Wanted live album, plus their latest studio effort, 2022's Never Let Me Go, featuring a bonus cover of the Tears for Fears hit "Shout."

This Search for Meaning first premiered in 2024, and reflects on Placebo's career through new and never-before-seen performances and interviews with members Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal. It also features artists including Yungblud, Garbage's Shirley Manson and the late David Bowie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.