Pixies launch 40th anniversary retrospective series

Pixies fans, here comes your band, four decades later.

The "Where Is My Mind?" rockers have announced a retrospective series marking the 40th anniversary of their founding in 1986.

The series will focus on different tracks from throughout the Pixies catalog, beginning with the song "Here Comes Your Man," a single off the 1989 album Doolittle.

As Pixies point out in a Facebook post, "Here Comes Your Man" has been featured in movies and TV shows including (500) Days of Summer and The Simpsons, as well as the recently premiered series finale of Stranger Things.

The most recent Pixies album is 2024's The Night the Zombies Came.

