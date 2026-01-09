Pixies launch 40th anniversary retrospective series

Pixies Perform In Sydney Pixies perform at Hordern Pavilion on November 13, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Don Arnold/WireImage) (Don Arnold/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Pixies fans, here comes your band, four decades later.

The "Where Is My Mind?" rockers have announced a retrospective series marking the 40th anniversary of their founding in 1986.

The series will focus on different tracks from throughout the Pixies catalog, beginning with the song "Here Comes Your Man," a single off the 1989 album Doolittle.

As Pixies point out in a Facebook post, "Here Comes Your Man" has been featured in movies and TV shows including (500) Days of Summer and The Simpsons, as well as the recently premiered series finale of Stranger Things.

The most recent Pixies album is 2024's The Night the Zombies Came.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!