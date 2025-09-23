Pixies announce the 'first of many' 40th anniversary tour dates for 2026

Black Francis of the Pixies performs, September, 2025 (Rick Kern/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

The Pixies recently finished a U.S. tour, but they've just unveiled plans to head out on the road again.

2026 marks the band's 40th anniversary, and they've announced what they're describing as the "first of many tour dates for next year." Those dates begin May 20 and include four shows in the U.K., two in Ireland and then a run of shows in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. The last date on the schedule is July 19. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday.

The Pixies formed in 1986 in Massachusetts. Their first release, Come On Pilgrim, was in 1987. The band's current lineup features three original members — frontman Black Francis, guitarist Joey Santiago and drummer David Lovering — plus Emma Richardson, who replaced Paz Lenchantin on bass in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

