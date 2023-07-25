Pierce the Veil announces fall ﻿The Jaws of Life﻿ headlining tour

Fearless Records

By Josh Johnson

Pierce the Veil has announced a fall headlining tour in support of their new album, The Jaws of Life.

The outing kicks off November 4 in Sacramento, California, and will travel through the U.S. before wrapping back in the Golden State on December 8 in San Diego.

L.S. Dunes, the new band featuring My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Coheed and Cambria's Travis Stever, will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PiercetheVeil.net.

The Jaws of Life, the first Pierce the Veil album in seven years, dropped in February. It includes the singles "Emergency Contact" and "Pass the Nirvana."

Pierce the Veil just wrapped a U.S. tour behind The Jaws of Life earlier in July alongside The Used.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

