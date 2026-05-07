Pierce the Veil headlining 2026 Four Chord Music Festival

Vic Fuentes of Pierce the Veil performs at Coca-Cola Amphitheater on October 26, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (David A. Smith/Getty Images)

Pierce The Veil: I Can't Hear You World Tour - Birmingham, AL

Pierce the Veil is headlining the 2026 Four Chord Music Festival, taking place Sept. 25-26 in Pittsburgh.

The bill also includes fellow headliner Knocked Loose, as well as Underoath, We Came as Romans, Superheaven, Militarie Gun, Motion City Soundtrack and Mayday Parade, among others.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FourChordMusicFestival.com.

Pierce the Veil's other upcoming touring plans include playing the Sonic Temple, Governors Ball, Louder than Life, Shaky Knees and Aftershock festivals and dates opening for My Chemical Romance and Guns N' Roses. They're also headlining Petco Park in their hometown of San Diego in September.

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