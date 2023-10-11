Phoenix drops new version of "All Eyes on Me" featuring Pusha T, Chad Hugo & Benee

Phoenix has dropped a new version of their song "All Eyes on Me" featuring rapper Pusha T, Chad Hugo of The Neptunes and New Zealand musician BENEE.

"A huge thank you to le Roi Pusha-T -- most played artist in our backstage; to Chad Hugo, who always showed up when we were playing in Virginia, it's about time we worked together!" the "1901" outfit says. "And to Benee, who worked at light speed to make this happen and added some magic. MERCI!!!"

You can listen to the revamped "All Eyes on Me" now via digital outlets.

The original song appears on Phoenix's 2022 album, Alpha Zulu. The French group spent the summer touring behind Alpha Zulu alongside Beck.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

