Phoebe Bridgers to play first solo show in three years at surprise New Mexico concert

2021 Pitchfork Music Festival Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage during Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park on September 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Phoebe Bridgers is returning to the live stage.

The "Kyoto" artist will perform at The Liberty in Roswell, New Mexico, on Friday, ABC Audio has confirmed with the venue. The show will mark her first solo concert since finishing her tour in support of her latest album, 2020's Punisher, in 2023.

Tickets go on sale at noon local time Friday at the Liberty box office. It will be a phone-free show.

Since playing her last solo show three years ago, Bridgers toured with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus as boygenius in support of their debut full-length album, 2023's the record.

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