Phantogram schedules new US tour dates

Phantogram has scheduled an additional run of U.S. tour dates.

The newly added shows span from Oct. 3 in Houston to Oct. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina. The Houston date will be co-headlined by Passion Pit.

Those who've signed up for Phantogram's Phanto Pass can access a presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Phantogram.com.

Phantogram's upcoming touring plans also include headlining U.S. dates in August and September, plus shows opening for Deftones.

The most recent Phantogram album is 2024's Memory of a Day.

