Phantogram schedules new US tour dates

Phantogram In Concert - Boston, MA Lisa Dragani/Getty Images (Lisa Dragani/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Phantogram has scheduled an additional run of U.S. tour dates.

The newly added shows span from Oct. 3 in Houston to Oct. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina. The Houston date will be co-headlined by Passion Pit.

Those who've signed up for Phantogram's Phanto Pass can access a presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Phantogram.com.

Phantogram's upcoming touring plans also include headlining U.S. dates in August and September, plus shows opening for Deftones.

The most recent Phantogram album is 2024's Memory of a Day.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!