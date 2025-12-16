Phantogram opening for Linkin Park dates in Europe

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel of Phantogram perform onstage during weekend one, day three of the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 05, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images) (Rick Kern/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Phantogram will be opening for select dates on Linkin Park's 2026 European tour, kicking off in May.

"Europe, we're coming back," Phantogram says in a Facebook post. "It's been way too long since we've been overseas and we can't wait to see you all again."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Phantogram.com.

Phantogram spent much of 2025 touring the U.S. in support of their latest album, 2024's Memory of a Day. In addition to their own headlining shows, they also opened dates on Deftones' tour.

