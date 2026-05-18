Phantogram announces US tour dates

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One Phantogram performs live on stage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 05, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Jim Bennett/WireImage) (Jim Bennett/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Phantogram has announced a run of U.S. tour dates.

The headlining shows span from Sept. 11 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to Sept. 25 in Buffalo, New York. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Phantogram.com.

Phantogram's other upcoming live plans include opening for Linkin Park in Europe in June and for Two Door Cinema Club at New York City's Madison Square Garden in September.

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