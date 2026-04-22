Peter Hook 'won't stand with' New Order at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Peter Hook will be in attendance when Joy Division and New Order are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but don't expect to see him onstage with his former bandmates.

When asked in an interview with Rolling Stone if he'll join New Order at the podium to accept the induction, Hook replies, "No. Not after what they did to me and my family, no."

"I won't stand with them," Hook says.

As for whether that might cause any logistical issues at the ceremony, Hook responds, "I couldn't give a s***. I'm not bothered. You've got to have morals."

Hook left New Order in 2007, and the frosty relationship between the two parties escalated to legal action. Hook contends that his former bandmates should not continue to call themselves New Order.

"It's very sad, but that's what happened," Hook says. "They did it. They decided to take the New Order name. I felt it was wrong, and I still think it's wrong."

Hook isn't optimistic about a reconciliation ahead of the induction ceremony on Nov. 14 and says New Order would have to offer more than just a onetime reunion.

"They'd have to reach out and try and form some kind of relationship," Hook says. "You can't just go 'truce for the night' after what we've been through. If you knew what we've been through, you wouldn’t even suggest it."

Even still, Hook allows that "life is full of surprises." After all, even fellow inductees Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher were able to put aside their differences and reunite Oasis.

"Maybe Liam and Noel could be the intermediaries that you're looking for," Hook says.

New Order, meanwhile, has not commented on whether they'll attend the induction.

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