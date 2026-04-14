Peter Hook reacts to Joy Division and New Order's Rock Hall induction: 'See you there'

Peter Hook performs onstage during a concert at OVO Arena Wembley on April 11, 2026 in London, England. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Peter Hook has shared his reaction to Joy Division and New Order being chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The two bands are being inducted together — Joy Division members Hook, Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris formed New Order alongside Gillian Gilbert following the death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in 1980.

"I am so happy about being accepted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame you would not believe it!" Hook says in a statement. "It's such a compliment to all the fans of Joy Division and New Order and now it's been confirmed. My thanks to Ian Curtis, [manager] Rob Gretton and [TV persenter] Tony Wilson - your inspiration and hard work has meant everything to me."

He adds, "I will be delighted to be inducted and am looking forward to the night so much! See you there."

Hook also posted a video of him reacting to the news while wearing a T-shirt of fellow inductees Oasis.

Notably, Hook's relationship with New Order has been frosty since leaving the band in 2007, which has led to legal action between the two parties.

Speaking with ABC Audio in 2025, Hook said that his relationship with his former bandmates remained "so bad" and "cutthroat."

For their part, New Order has acknowledged the Rock Hall news with a simple graphic on social media, but has not commented further.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. It will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.

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