Peter Hook & The Light to play Joy Division & New Order's 'Substance' on 2024 tour

Ex-Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook will be revisiting his former bands on a 2024 tour.

The headlining outing will find Hook and his band The Light performing Joy Division and New Order's Substance compilations in full.

"It still amazes me how enjoyable it is to play the Substance LPs," says Hook. "The contrast between Joy Division and New Order is very apparent but both complement each other very well. My only frustration is not being able to play more of our records each night."

"I am totally looking forward to the next phase," he adds. "So, let's enjoy some Substance and get ready for the future."

The North American leg runs from August 31 in Toronto to September 28 in Denver. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Wednesday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PeterHookandTheLight.live.

