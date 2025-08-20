Peter Hook & The Light announce 2026 '﻿Get Ready'﻿ tour

Peter Hook and the Light perform live at Lets Rock Leeds 80s Peter Hook and the Light perform live at Lets Rock Leeds 80s Festival 2024. Robin Burns/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)
By Josh Johnson

Former New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook has announced a 2026 tour with his band Peter Hook & The Light.

Like with The Light's spring 2025 tour, the upcoming shows will find Hook and company performing New Order's 2001 album Get Ready in full, along with career-spanning songs from throughout New Order and Joy Division's discography.

The 2026 dates run from Aug. 23 in Cleveland to Sept. 27 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PeterHookandtheLight.live.

