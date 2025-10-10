Perry Farrell guests on new Carl Cox song, 'Joya'

With Jane's Addiction over, Perry Farrell is going on to new musical ventures.

Farrell is featured on a new track from English techno DJ Carl Cox called "Joya," out now.

"It means the world to me that we're making people so happy with our music," Farrell says.

"When the opportunity came to work with Perry, I jumped at it and sent him the idea for 'Joya'!" Cox says. "It just came together so beautifully and I have been proud to play it as the closer for all of my sets in the last year. People respond to it with such joy, and that is what I was aiming for all along!"

Jane's, of course, publicly combusted in 2024 when Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro got involved in a physical altercation during a concert in Boston. The band ended soon thereafter, and Farrell and his now-former bandmates — Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins — have filed legal action against each other.

