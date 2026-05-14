A Perfect Circle and Puscifer announce joint Hawaii show

Puscifer In Concert - Detroit, MI Maynard James Keenan of Puscifer performs at the Fox Theatre on April 18, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

A Perfect Circle has announced a show in Hawaii alongside fellow Maynard James Keenan band Puscifer.

The concert will take place Dec. 19 in Honolulu. Presales begin May 19 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit APerfectCircle.com or Puscifer.com.

A Perfect Circle and Puscifer previously toured together during Keenan's Sessanta tours in 2024 and 2025. They're also set to play a run of international dates together in the fall.

The most recent APC album is 2018's Eat the Elephant. Puscifer, meanwhile, put out a new record called Normal Isn't in February.

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