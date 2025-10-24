Pearl Jam's Mike McCready joins Rock Hall induction ceremony lineup

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 logo. (Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has joined the lineup for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

McCready has a close connection to at least one of the inductees, Soundgarden, having both come from the Seattle grunge scene. He was also a member of the band Temple of the Dog alongside Soundgarden members Chris Cornell and Matt Cameron.

Previously announced performers and presenters include Twenty One Pilots, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Beck, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

Also being inducted are The White Stripes, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Outkast and Cyndi Lauper, among others.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, and will stream live on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

