Pearl Jam’s extra-large Funko figures move to permanent home in band’s Seattle headquarters

Pearl Jam has welcomed some unique pieces of memorabilia into their headquarters in Seattle.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared video on Instagram, set to their hit "Jeremy," showing their extra-large Funko figures being brought into their space. They announced that the band's headquarters will now be the permanent home for the figures.

The statues were originally on display at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle as part of the Pearl Jam: Home and Away exhibit. They also made “an excursion” to frontman Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in 2021.

And speaking of the Ohana Festival, the annual event in Dana Point, California, is taking place Friday through Sunday, with headliners Eddie Vedder and his band the Earthlings, as well as Green Day and Hozier.

Other artists on the bill include Kings of Leon, Cage the Elephant, Wet Leg, Garbage, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Kim Deal﻿, Royel Otis and James.

A complete lineup can be found at OhanaFest.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.