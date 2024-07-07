Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder calls recent health scare a "near death experience"

After postponing three shows due to an illness in the band, Pearl Jam returned to the stage in Barcelona Saturday night, where frontman Eddie Vedder opened up about the health issues they were dealing with.

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows Eddie addressing the crowd before a performance of "Wasted Reprise," sharing, "the last week it almost felt like a near death experience. It was very uncomfortable and it got frightening."

The comments came just after a performance of "Just Breathe," with Vedder saying the issue was chest related. "It felt like maybe you couldn’t breathe, maybe you wouldn't make it through the night, maybe you'd have to go to the hospital," he said.

Eddie then noted that it wasn't just him, and "a few of us" had it.

"You just realize how precious this life is, how lucky we are to have been living on a planet where we could go round and play to incredible people like the people in this room here tonight," he added. "So, it was a poignant experience. I won't be forgetting it anytime soon and we won't be forgetting tonight anytime soon."

Next up, Pearl Jam plays a second night in Barcelona on July 8. They return to the U.S. on August 22 with a show in Missoula, Montana. A complete list of dates can be found at pearljam.com.

