Pearl Jam releases 'The Last of Us' inspired EP

Monkeywrench Records
By Jill Lances

Pearl Jam's music has played a significant role in the HBO zombie apocalypse series The Last of Us, and now the band is leaning into that collaboration.

The Seattle rockers have just released a new four-song EP, titled The Last of Us, featuring songs "inspired by the show," with all the tunes appearing on the drama.

The 12-inch EP includes studio versions of "Future Days," from 2013's Lightning Bolt, and "All or None," from 2002's Riot Act, as well as a live version of "Future Days" recorded at the Ohana Festival, and "Present Tense (Redux)," a new version of a track that appeared on 1996's No Code.

The EP will come on 45 RPM colored vinyl described as "clear with black smoke," and is available for purchase through Pearl Jam's website, while supplies last. It is also available via digital outlets.

Pearl Jam has long been connected to The Last of Us universe. "Future Days" was featured in the 2020 The Last of Us Part II game, while "All or None" featured on soundtrack for show. Eddie Vedder also performed "Future Days" at the 2020 Game Awards, during which The Last of Us Part II won Game of the Year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!