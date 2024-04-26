Pearl Jam raffling tickets to sold-out NYC show

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam is raffling off tickets to one of their upcoming sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The grand prize winner will receive two tickets to PJ's September 3 concert at the famed arena. Round-trip travel and a two-night hotel stay will be provided, as well.

You'll also go home with a signed poster and vinyl copy of the new Pearl Jam album, Dark Matter.

The raffle is being run through the platform Fandiem and is open through June 26. A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation charity organization.

For more info, visit Fandiem.com.

Dark Matter, the 12th Pearl Jam album and the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton, dropped April 19. Pearl Jam will launch a North American tour in support of the record May 4 in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

