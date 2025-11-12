Pearl Jam is 'kinda looking around' for next drummer, says Mike McCready

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready reunited with drummer Matt Cameron, who announced in July that he'd left the band, on Saturday when Soundgarden was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Speaking with ABC Audio on the show's red carpet, McCready shared whether Pearl Jam is actively looking for a new drummer to replace Cameron.

"We're kinda looking around right now," McCready said. "That's about it."

McCready joked that the Rock Hall induction was the perfect place to start auditioning possible new drummers.

"I think tonight I'm gonna be trying, getting some numbers and auditioning with pencils, I'll give some people some pencils," he quipped. "So we'll see."

Cameron had joined Pearl Jam in 1998 after Soundgarden first broke up in 1997. He's now been inducted into the Rock Hall with both bands.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air during an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

