Pearl Jam is 'kinda looking around' for next drummer, says Mike McCready

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready reunited with drummer Matt Cameron, who announced in July that he'd left the band, on Saturday when Soundgarden was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Speaking with ABC Audio on the show's red carpet, McCready shared whether Pearl Jam is actively looking for a new drummer to replace Cameron.

"We're kinda looking around right now," McCready said. "That's about it."

McCready joked that the Rock Hall induction was the perfect place to start auditioning possible new drummers.

"I think tonight I'm gonna be trying, getting some numbers and auditioning with pencils, I'll give some people some pencils," he quipped. "So we'll see."

Cameron had joined Pearl Jam in 1998 after Soundgarden first broke up in 1997. He's now been inducted into the Rock Hall with both bands.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air during an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!