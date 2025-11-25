Pearl Jam, Bring Me the Horizon taking part in Sweet Relief Musicians Fund holiday auction

EDDIE VEDDER Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. (ABC) (ABC/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Artists including Pearl Jam and Bring Me the Horizon are taking part in the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund holiday auction.

Pearl Jam has donated a signed poster from a November 2024 Los Angeles concert, while Bring Me the Horizon is offering two VIP tickets to a show of your choice.

Also up for bid are instruments signed by The Black Keys, Hozier, Dream Theater, Killswitch Engage, Royel Otis, Steve Hackett, Dave Mason and George Thorogood, and tickets to Three Days Grace, Third Eye Blind and Dropkick Murphys concerts.

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides "financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers who are facing illness, disability, or age-related challenges," according to a press release.

"Wow, another year of incredible generosity from our music industry supporters!" says Sweet Relief Executive Director Aric Steinberg. "All of the proceeds will help us to continue to provide a safety net for musicians and music industry professionals in need of physical or mental health care."

The auction will be hosted by the site Fandiem. Visit Fandiem.com for more info.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!