Pearl Jam, Bring Me the Horizon taking part in Sweet Relief Musicians Fund holiday auction

Artists including Pearl Jam and Bring Me the Horizon are taking part in the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund holiday auction.

Pearl Jam has donated a signed poster from a November 2024 Los Angeles concert, while Bring Me the Horizon is offering two VIP tickets to a show of your choice.

Also up for bid are instruments signed by The Black Keys, Hozier, Dream Theater, Killswitch Engage, Royel Otis, Steve Hackett, Dave Mason and George Thorogood, and tickets to Three Days Grace, Third Eye Blind and Dropkick Murphys concerts.

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides "financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers who are facing illness, disability, or age-related challenges," according to a press release.

"Wow, another year of incredible generosity from our music industry supporters!" says Sweet Relief Executive Director Aric Steinberg. "All of the proceeds will help us to continue to provide a safety net for musicians and music industry professionals in need of physical or mental health care."

The auction will be hosted by the site Fandiem. Visit Fandiem.com for more info.

