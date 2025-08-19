Paz Lenchantin reunites with ex-APC bandmates on debut solo album, ﻿Triste

2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Paz Lenchantin performs with Pixies in concert during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee. Gary Miller/WireImage (Gary Miller/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Paz Lenchantin, formerly of A Perfect Circle, Pixies and the Billy Corgan side project Zwan, has announced her debut solo album.

The record is called Triste and is due out Oct. 17. It includes contributions from Lenchantin's former APC bandmates, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and drummer Josh Freese.

"I had to make this record on my own—not to prove anything, but just to have faith that music can nurture me back," Lenchantin says.

The first single, "Hang Tough," is streaming on YouTube.

Lenchantin most recently played bass in Pixies before leaving the group in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!