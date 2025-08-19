Paz Lenchantin reunites with ex-APC bandmates on debut solo album, ﻿Triste

Paz Lenchantin performs with Pixies in concert during Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee. Gary Miller/WireImage

Paz Lenchantin, formerly of A Perfect Circle, Pixies and the Billy Corgan side project Zwan, has announced her debut solo album.

The record is called Triste and is due out Oct. 17. It includes contributions from Lenchantin's former APC bandmates, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and drummer Josh Freese.

"I had to make this record on my own—not to prove anything, but just to have faith that music can nurture me back," Lenchantin says.

The first single, "Hang Tough," is streaming on YouTube.

Lenchantin most recently played bass in Pixies before leaving the group in 2024.

