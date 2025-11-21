'Pavements﻿' movie eligible for documentary Oscar nomination

'Pavements' soundtrack artwork. (Matador Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Pavement movie Pavements is among the films eligible to be nominated for the 2026 Oscars in the documentary feature film category.

Pavements is only sort of a documentary: It combines elements of a documentary with live footage and a musical, as well as a fake Pavement biopic starring Djo's Joe Keery as frontman Stephen Malkmus.

Cleary, though, Pavements is enough of a documentary to possibly earn an Oscar nom. A shortlist will be announced on Dec. 16, followed by the official nomination announcement on Jan. 22.

The 2026 Oscars will air March 15 on ABC.

Pavements is currently streaming on Mubi, and its soundtrack, featuring a previously unreleased cover, is out now.

