Pavement announces US summer tour

Stephen Malkmus of Pavement performs during LEVITATION Festival at Palmer Events Center on September 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Amy E. Price/Getty Images)

Pavement has scheduled a U.S. summer tour.

The outing begins with a previously announced performance at the Mosswood Meltdown festival preparty on July 17 in Oakland, California, followed by dates in Portland, Oregon, on July 18; St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 21; Chicago on July 22; Cleveland on July 23; Richmond, Virginia, on July 25; and Nashville on July 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit PavementBand.com.

The tour marks Pavement's first extended live outing since announcing in 2024 that they were taking a "break of indeterminate length." In between, Pavement did play a few one-off shows in 2025.

Pavement also premiered their Pavements movie in 2024, which is part-documentary, part-concert film and part-fictional biopic. The film's soundtrack was released in 2025 and includes a previously unreleased cover.

