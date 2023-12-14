Patti Smith shares health update after brief hospitalization

Patti Smith is giving fans an update about her health, following her brief hospitalization in Bologna, Italy, earlier this week.

The rocker shared a smiling photo on Instagram in which she posed with her doctors and nurses, thanking them for their "help and guidance."

“I am so sorry that we had to cancel concerts in Bologna and Venice. I will return to fulfill my happy obligations,” she wrote. “This is also to thank all the medical teams globally, who attend to the people’s needs, especially those altruistically serving under fire, all healers, physicians, nurses, attendants.”

She went on to thank those who reached out with messages of concern, adding, “I am resting, as the doctor ordered, grateful to have had such care, though being painfully aware that many are not so fortunate.”

Patti was in the midst of an eight-day tour of Italy when she became ill Tuesday, December 12, and was taken to the hospital in Bologna. She was forced to cancel concerts in Bologna and Venice, as well as a book signing in Milan.

Patti has three U.S. dates coming up: December 26 in Chicago, and December 29 and 30 in Brooklyn, New York. So far there’s no word on whether they will go on as planned.

