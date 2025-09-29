Past Sleep Token opener Bilmuri talks meeting Vessel: 'I enjoy him very deeply as a person'

Leeds Festival 2023 - Day 3 Vessel of Sleep Token performs during Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park on August 27, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images) (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Fans are getting to see the world of Sleep Token unfold up close as the enigmatic band continues their U.S. tour in support of their new album, Even in Arcadia. One person who's gotten very close to the "Emergence" outfit is Johnny Franck, former guitarist for the metalcore group Attack Attack!, who opened for Sleep Token's European tour in 2024 with his Bilmuri project.

As Franck tells ABC Audio, the tour allowed him to meet Sleep Token's mysterious, anonymous frontman, known publicly only as Vessel.

"He's genuinely someone that I really love," Franck says of Vessel. "I enjoy him very deeply as a person."

Like Sleep Token, Bilmuri combines elements of many different genres to create their sound. While Sleep Token filters that through an elaborate mythology based around an ancient deity, Bilmuri's message is more about the highs and lows of living in the American Midwest.

To that end, Franck likens Bilmuri's role in a Sleep Token show to comic relief in a dramatic movie.

"When they asked if we would hop on that tour, I was like, 'Somehow, this makes all the sense in the world to me,'" Franck recalls. "I would imagine we provide just some sort of lighter thing before you delve into this heavy set from Sleep Token that's really emotional and stuff like that. I think those two things go together really well."

Touring with Sleep Token also allowed Franck to become more comfortable playing larger venues.

"It was cool at the end of the tour, we played [London's] O2 and I walked in and I was like, 'I feel excited nervous for the show, but I don't feel daunted by this room in the same way that I did three weeks prior,'" he says. 

Sleep Token's tour continues Tuesday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!