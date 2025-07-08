Paramore's Zac Farro releases new solo track, '1'

Paramore drummer Zac Farro has released a new solo track called "1."

"'1' is a song about someone being completely and utterly unique," Farro says. "One of one, no carbon copy. When you're truly yourself it inspires others to be more themselves."

The video for "1" is now streaming on YouTube.

"1" will appear on Farro's upcoming debut solo album, Operator. Though he's released music with his side project HalfNoiseOperator marks the first record he's putting out under his own name.

Operator is due out July 18. It also includes the previously released track "My My."

