Paramore's self-titled album returning to vinyl with updated artwork

Paramore's 2013 self-titled album is being reissued on vinyl with updated artwork.

You may recall that in 2022, Paramore quietly changed the record's cover on its digital pages. The original artwork, which featured Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and then-bassist Jeremy Davis standing side-by-side, was swapped out for a photo of just Williams wearing a denim jacket with the words "Grow Up" — a song off the album — spray painted on the back.

You'll be able to pick up a vinyl version of Paramore with the artwork change on January 5. It's available now to preorder in a variety of variants.

At the time, Paramore didn't give a reason for the cover update, but Davis hasn't been in the group since 2015 and was involved in a legal battle with his former bandmates following his departure.

In other Paramore news, the latest episode of Song Exploder breaks down the band's song "Liar" off their latest album, This Is Why.

