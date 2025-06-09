Paramore's Hayley Williams dubs Turnstile 'my Fugazi'

Turnstile has a big fan in Hayley Williams.

The Paramore frontwoman has posted an Instagram Story expressing her love for the hardcore outfit, which put out their new album, NEVER ENOUGH, on Friday.

"Can't remember the first time I heard Turnstile but it was over a decade ago and I was in my early 20s," Williams writes. "I have loved every iteration of their band thus far."

"A genre is a label but community is *alive*," she continues. "[Turnstile] represent so much just by showing up exactly as they are. Which is probably why all kinds of [people] can belong at their show."

Williams concludes by likening Turnstile to iconic punk band Fugazi.

"They are my Fugazi but they're also my friends," she writes. "Thx for inspiration!!!!"

Williams is featured on the NEVER ENOUGH song "SEEIN' STARS" and joined Turnstile to perform it during their New York City album release show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.