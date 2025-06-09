Paramore's Hayley Williams dubs Turnstile 'my Fugazi'

"Turnstile: Never Enough" Premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)
By Josh Johnson

Turnstile has a big fan in Hayley Williams.

The Paramore frontwoman has posted an Instagram Story expressing her love for the hardcore outfit, which put out their new album, NEVER ENOUGH, on Friday.

"Can't remember the first time I heard Turnstile but it was over a decade ago and I was in my early 20s," Williams writes. "I have loved every iteration of their band thus far."

"A genre is a label but community is *alive*," she continues. "[Turnstile] represent so much just by showing up exactly as they are. Which is probably why all kinds of [people] can belong at their show."

Williams concludes by likening Turnstile to iconic punk band Fugazi.

"They are my Fugazi but they're also my friends," she writes. "Thx for inspiration!!!!"

Williams is featured on the NEVER ENOUGH song "SEEIN' STARS" and joined Turnstile to perform it during their New York City album release show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!