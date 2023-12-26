Paramore wipes social media photos

What's going on with Paramore's social media?

The profile pictures for the band's Facebook and Instagram have been wiped, and have been replaced by the default grey image. Additionally, Paramore's Instagram no longer features any posts, and the same is true of frontwoman Hayley Williams' Instagram.

Paramore certainly isn't a stranger to cryptic online activity. You may recall that they kept a mysterious calendar on their website leading up to the announcement of their latest album, This Is Why.

As for what's going on this time around, that's still unclear. A recent article in Uproxx stated that Paramore had finished up their current record contract and could sign with another label. The piece also noted, "As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty," before adding, "But one thing's for sure -- they're still going to be together, and they're still going to keep having fun."

Meanwhile, Williams is set to celebrate her 35th birthday on Wednesday, December 27.

