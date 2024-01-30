Paramore & SZA's collaboration is "in the works"

While everything around Paramore continues to be a mystery, we now know one more thing the band is up to.

R&B star SZA has confirmed that she's working on a collaboration with Hayley Williams and company. The "Kill Bill" artist shares the news in a TikTok for Apple Music, revealing that the joint track is "in the works."

The collaboration follows months of mutual love between Williams and SZA in the press and on social media. Who knows, maybe Creed or Nickelback is involved, too.

Paramore, meanwhile, has been keeping fans guessing ever since they wiped their social media in December. We do know that the "Misery Business" outfit is set to cover Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" for an upcoming Stop Making Sense tribute album, and that they're set to open for the upcoming U.K. and European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

