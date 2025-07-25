Paramore releases digital deluxe reissue of debut album, 'All We Know Is Falling'

Fueled by Ramen
By Josh Johnson

Paramore has released a digital deluxe reissue of their 2005 debut album, All We Know Is Falling, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The expanded set consists of the original record plus the four songs from the 2006 EP The Summer Tic, which includes the "Crab Mix" of the song "Emergency" and a cover of the Failure track "Stuck on You."

The Summer Tic was originally available exclusively at the 2006 Warped Tour.

All We Know Is Falling will officially turn 20 on Saturday. Paramore has since released five more albums, the most recent of which being 2023's This Is Why.

