Papa Roach & The Used announce Canadian tour

Papa Roach and The Used are heading up north together on a Canadian tour.

The outing, which also includes Sleep Theory on the bill, kicks off Nov. 25 in Vancouver, and stretches into mid-December. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PapaRoach.com.

The Canadian dates will follow Papa Roach's U.S. tour with Rise Against, which resumes in September. The Used, meanwhile, is currently touring the U.S. while celebrating the band's 25th anniversary.

