Papa Roach to release new song 'See U in Hell' for '﻿Devil May Cry' ﻿season 2

Papa Roach is releasing a new song called "See U in Hell" for the upcoming second season of the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry.
The track is set to drop May 7 and features Indian rapper Hanumankind.
Devil May Cry season 2 premieres May 12. The show is based on the video game series of the same name.
A trailer for the first season of Devil May Cry was soundtracked by Papa Roach's "Last Resort." Season 1 also featured the Evanescence song "Afterlife," which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.
Papa Roach's most recent release is the single "Wake Up Calling," which dropped in January.
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