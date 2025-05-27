Papa Roach premieres video for acoustic version of 'Even If It Kills Me' single

Papa Roach has premiered a new video to accompany the acoustic version of the band's latest single, "Even If It Kills Me."

The clip was filmed on a stage in St. Paul, Minnesota, and features frontman Jacoby Shaddix flanked by bandmates Jerry Horton and Tobin Esperance strumming acoustic guitars.

You can watch the acoustic "Even If It Kills Me" video on YouTube.

"Even If It Kills Me" premiered in January and follows Papa Roach's 2022 album, Ego Trip.

Papa Roach will launch a Canadian tour in July, followed by a trip to Europe. They'll be back in the U.S. in September to continue their Rise of the Roach tour alongside Rise Against.

