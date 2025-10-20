Panic! at the Disco announces 20th anniversary '﻿A Fever You Can't Sweat Out'﻿ reissue

'A Fever You Can't Sweat Out' 20th anniversary reissue package. (DCD2/Fueled By Ramen)

Panic! at the Disco has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2005 hit debut album, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out.

The package includes the original album remastered, a collection of demos and the full recording of the Panic! concert film Live in Denver. It'll be available as a four-LP limited-edition vinyl box set and digitally on Jan. 23. A standard two-LP set will also released, but it won't include Live in Denver.

You can listen to the entirety of Live in Denver now via digital outlets. The film is also set to stream on YouTube starting Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

The original A Fever You Can't Sweat Out is certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the signature Panic! hit "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."

The reissue news comes after Panic! performed A Fever You Can't Sweat Out in full during their two performances at the When We Were Young festival, held Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas. Both sets featured original drummer Spencer Smith reuniting with frontman Brendon Urie for "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."

The When We Were Young performances marked the first live Panic! shows since Urie, who operated the band as a solo project starting in 2015, disbanded the outfit in 2023. It's unclear whether future Panic! shows are in the works.

