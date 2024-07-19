Palaye Royale premieres new ﻿'Death or Glory'﻿ song, "Ache in My Heart"

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale has premiered a new song called "Ache in My Heart," a track off their upcoming album, Death or Glory.

"Ache in My Heart" is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video following the brother trio on an Italian vacation. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

Death or Glory, the follow-up to 2022's Fever Dream, drops Aug. 30. It also includes the previously released songs "Just My Type" and "Showbiz."

Palaye Royale will launch a U.S. tour in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!