Ooga chaka! The Hives releasing cover of "Hooked on a Feeling"

The Hives Perform At Eventim Apollo Burak Cingi/Redferns (Burak Cingi/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The Hives are paying tribute to fellow Swedish band Blue Swede with a cover of "Hooked on a Feeling."

Even if you don't know "Hooked on a Feeling" by name, you may recognize it as the "Ooga chaka" song from Guardians of the Galaxy and Reservoir Dogs. It was written by Mark James before Blue Swede turned it into a #1 Hot 100 hit in 1974.

"The original is very neat, polished and well presented so the song didn't need more of that," The Hives say of their approach. "It seemed to want us to show it some tough love and as little respect as possible really."

The Hives' version premieres Friday via the Spotify Singles series. It follows their 2023 album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, which marked their first record in over 10 years.

