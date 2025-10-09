One More Time(piece): Signature Daft Punk watch announced

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Daft Punk perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS) (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)
By Josh Johnson

If you liked "One More Time," maybe you'll like Daft Punk telling you the time, too.

The watch brand G-Shock has announced a new piece inspired by the now-defunct "Get Lucky" duo.

"This timepiece combines G-Shock's renowned toughness with a futuristic, cyberpunk aesthetic that mirrors Daft Punk's unmistakable style," a press release reads.

The Daft Punk G-Shock watch will be available starting Oct. 16 online and at the flagship G-Shock store in New York City.

Daft Punk broke up in 2021.

