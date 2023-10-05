The Offspring, Sum 41 & Pierce the Veil announces apparel collaboration with Broken Promises

The Offspring, Sum 41 and Pierce the Veil have announced a collaboration with the apparel company Broken Promises.

The collection is set to launch on Saturday, October 7, and will only be available for two weeks.

"It's a dream come true to be collaborating with legendary bands The Offspring, Sum 41 and Pierce the Veil," says Broken Promises founder/designer Mandee Bence. "These are bands that we grew up listening to, as teenagers when we were trying to figure out who we really were, and discovering music that we were able to really connect with. We tapped into these emotions as we took inspiration from some of our favorite songs for this collection."

For more info, visit BrokenPromisesCo.com.

Broken Promises will also be offering exclusive merch at the upcoming When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22 in Las Vegas. The Offspring, Sum 41 and Pierce the Veil are all on the lineup along with headliners Blink-182 and Green Day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.