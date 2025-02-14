The Offspring premieres video for 'OK, But This Is the Last Time' single

THE OFFSPRING Disney/Raymond Liu (Raymond Liu/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has premiered the video for "OK, But This Is the Last Time," the current single off their latest album, SUPERCHARGED.

The clip cuts between the "Self Esteem" rockers as drawings in motion, "Take on Me" style, and a narrative following a girl who keeps breaking up with her boyfriend for infractions including leaving the toilet seat up and drinking juice straight out of the carton, only for her to take him back when he shows up with flowers.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

SUPERCHARGED was released in October. It also includes the lead single "Make It All Right."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!