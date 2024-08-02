The Offspring premieres new '﻿SUPERCHARGED﻿' track, "Light It Up"

The Offspring has premiered a new song called "Light It Up," a track off the band's upcoming album, SUPERCHARGED.

"This song is a full speed ahead juggernaut!" says frontman Dexter Holland. "This character in the song is fed up, he's had enough, and he's gonna light it up. He's ready for a fight. And I definitely sense a lot of that around me."

"Growing up, some of my favorite songs were by punk bands that were just like, 'I'm sick of your s***.' And that was ok!" he continues. "It wasn't like a negative thing to have those feelings and express that. And I think that's kind of the vibe of where 'Light It Up' is: You're fed up, you've had it and you want to do something about it. That's one of [the] things I've always loved about punk rock. It's always been about letting out your aggressions, and I think that's still true. I still love writing songs like that."

You can listen to "Light It Up" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming on YouTube.

"Light It Up" is the second SUPERCHARGED track to be released, following lead single "Make It All Right." The album will arrive in full on Oct. 11.

