The Offspring playing '﻿Smash﻿' in full at SoCal show

Epitaph

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has announced a Southern California show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1994 breakout album, Smash.

The show takes place June 1 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The set will feature a full album performance of Smash, as well as other Offspring hits.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 14, at 10 a.m. PT. A presale begins Tuesday, December 12, at noon PT.

For all ticket info, visit Offspring.com.

Smash spawned the singles "Come Out and Play" and "Self Esteem," and established The Offspring as one of the big names of the '90s punk scene. It's been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The Offspring's most recent album is 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll.

